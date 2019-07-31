David Charles Walker, 50, of Midland, passed away at home, July 19, 2019, after a lengthy battle with kidney cancer. He was born Feb. 10, 1969 in Detroit to David and Karyn (Ames) Walker.
David was a chemical operation specialist at The Dow Chemical Co. for 20 years. He loved golfing, traveling, camping, watching movies, attending sporting events, and spending time with his son Dawson.
David is survived by his son, Dawson Clifton Walker (Midland); parents, Karyn and Nelson Wagner (Auburn); sister, Norma Stuart (Midland); half-brother, Chris Walker (Hazel Park); nephew, Daniel Clifton Athey (Midland); special friends, Kenny Capps, Shelly and Tom Lickman.
David was preceded in death by his son, Taylor James Walker; father, David Charles; grandparents, David Clifton and Mary Lois Walker, and Henry and Lillian Ames.
Per David's wishes, cremation has taken place and no service will be held.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider U of M Mott's Children's Hospital (Ann Arbor) in the name of his son Taylor James Walker.
