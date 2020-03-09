Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David D. Hunt. View Sign Service Information Wilson MILLER Funeral Home - Midland 4210 N. Saginaw Rd Midland , MI 48640 (989)-839-9966 Send Flowers Obituary

David D. Hunt, 85, of Midland, passed away Sunday morning, March 8, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. The son of the late Fred L. and Kathryn (Darrah) Hunt was born in Detroit, Aug. 17, 1934. David was a 1952 graduate of Redford High School. He received his bachelor's degree from Olivet College where he played baseball, basketball and football. David served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1954 until 1956. He was employed with The Dow Chemical Co. until retiring in 1995 after 20 years of service. David enjoyed going to the Hiawatha Sportsman's Club in Engadine, Mich., and being outdoors at his cabin. He was also a long-suffering Lions fan.

Surviving is his wife of 61 years, Frances J. (Gardner) Hunt, whom he married on Oct. 4, 1958 in South Gate, Mich.; sons, Larry (Jeri) Hunt of Midland, Keith Hunt of York, S.C., Steve (Pam) Hunt of Rockford, Mich.; grandchildren, Brad (Katie) Bishop, Kyle (Nicole) Hunt, Casey (Ramsey) Koon, Whitney, Evan and Collin Hunt; great-grandchildren, Karen, Harriett Bishop, Ansley and Benton Koon.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Wilson MILLER Funeral Home, followed by a gathering at the Midland Brewing Company, Red Keg House Event Venue. Burial will be private in Midland City Cemetery. Memorials may be offered to the organization of one's choice.









