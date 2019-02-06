David Francis Gallant, 79, of Sanford, beloved husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully Feb. 4, 2019. The son of the late Genevieve (Soltysiak) Gallant and Jerome Gallant was born April 29, 1939 in Saginaw. He graduated from St. Andrew High School in 1957, and served in the U.S. Navy
and received an honorable discharge. David married Jerilyn (Jeri) Mendel on Dec. 2, 1961 and they were married for 57 years; she survives him. David was employed at General Motors
for nearly 40 years until his retirement in 1998. Dave and Jeri lived in Saginaw for many years and in 1995 moved to their retirement home in Sanford. Dave was a longtime member of St. Stephen Parish in Saginaw and a current member of Our Lady of Grace Parish in Sanford. While attending St. Stephen Church, he was a member and past president of both the St. Stephen Athletic Association as well at Nouvel Catholic Central High School. Dave was a lifetime member of Saginaw Field and Stream. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, bowling, coaching baseball and basketball for his boys and softball for his girls. Most of all, he loved time spent with his family.
Surviving besides his wife, Jeri are three daughters, two sons and their spouses, Marie and Dale Western, Joyce and Dan Bobolts, Lynda and Gregg Blake, Ed Gallant, Frank and Annette Gallant; six grandchildren, Alexandria (Alex) Western, Kyle (Keri) Bobolts, Patrick Bobolts, Dani Blake, Tori Blake and Emily Gallant; two sisters and one brother, Elaine Robertson, Sue Cramer, Jack and Kay Gallant; sister-in-law, Betty Gallant; and many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by two brothers and a sister-in-law, Tom Gallant, Wally and Barb Gallant; and brothers-in-law, Larry Cramer and Jim Robertson.
David's family extends their gratitude and appreciation to Covenant Visiting Nurse Association hospice caretakers for the loving and compassionate care they provided.
The funeral liturgy will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at St. Dominic Parish-St. Stephen Catholic Church, 2711 Mackinaw in Saginaw. The Rev. Fr. William R. Taylor will officiate with burial in St. Andrew Cemetery. Friends may visit at St. Stephen Catholic Church where the family will be present on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to Our Lady of Grace Parish in Sanford or St. Dominic Parish in Saginaw. Arrangements by Snow Funeral Home, Saginaw, www.snowfuneralhome.net
.