David Hunter

David "Dave" L. Hunter, 82 of Midland, died early Sunday morning, April 26, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center in Midland. He was born April 16, 1938 in Midland, son of the late Francis and Gladys (Kaweck) Hunter. Dave grew up in Midland and graduated from Midland High School in 1956. In high school, he was a drummer in the band and met the love of his life, the former Marilyn Filcek. On Sept. 29, 1962, he married Marilyn at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Fisherville.

Early in his career, he worked for Grohs Oil Company, and was later employed by the Midland County Road Commission for over 20 years until his retirement in 1998.

Dave had a deep passion for music that began early in life. At the age of 13 he was hired by different groups to be their drummer and his passion only grew stronger with time. He played throughout Midland County with the Townsmen for over 25 years, which included the Elks Club on Friday nights, Northern Recreation on weeknights, and weddings every Saturday throughout Michigan. He knew the lyrics to several hundred songs by memory and many would say he sounded a lot like Willie Nelson when he sang.

He was a hardworking and headstrong man that loved his family and the outdoors, especially fishing. He made several homemade fishing rods for his family and friends. He and Marilyn also enjoyed wintering in Bushnell, Fla.

Dave is survived by his wife of 57 and half years, Marilyn; children, Doug (SuZanne) Hunter, Bob Hunter, Jim Hunter and Laura (Rod) Klingler; grandchildren, Kaden Hunter and Alex Hunter; brother, Mike (Sue) Hunter; as well as step grandchildren, Rochelle Leonard and Rodney Klingler.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private family visitation and service for Dave will take place Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home with Father Rob Howe officiating and burial in St. Anthony Cemetery in Fisherville.





