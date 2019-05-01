David Matthew Lashuay, 40, died Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Otsego Memorial Hospital in Gaylord, from complications due to pneumonia and sepsis.
David lived in Gaylord at the time of his death and was a lifelong resident of northern Michigan. He was born in Charlevoix, July 10, 1978, firstborn son to his father, Kenneth Edward Lashuay, and his mother, Cathleen Myrtle (Schoolcraft) Lashuay (who preceded him in death).
David attended Gaylord Community Schools and Porter Creek School. He was a talented "jack of all trades" but especially excelled at carpentry and was a hard and dedicated worker. He greatly enjoyed all things outdoors, had his mom's heart of gold and quickly became loved by all he encountered. Above all, he dearly loved his three sons and was the proudest parent imaginable.
In addition to his father, David is survived by his three beloved sons, Seth David Lashuay, Trenton Wayne Lashuay and Deegan James Lashuay; his brother, Todd Patrick Lashuay; nephew, Avery Patrick Lashuay; grandpa, Lorenzo Schoolcraft; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandma, Thelma (Meyers) Schoolcraft; grandpa, Marion Lashuay; and grandma, Rosemary (Maloney) Lashuay.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Nelson Funeral Home in Gaylord, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will immediately follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Elmira, Mich.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, PO Box 1548, Gaylord MI 49734. www.nelsonsfuneralhome.com