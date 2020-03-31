Guest Book View Sign Service Information Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service 3015 Okeechobee Rd Fort Pierce , FL 34947 (772)-461-5211 Send Flowers Obituary

David McKeever

David Leland McKeever, 50, passed away peacefully, March 26, 2020.

David was the son of L. Dennis and Cathy McKeever. He was born May 27, 1969 in Midland, and was a graduate of H.H. Dow High School, Midland. He held an associate's degree from Indian River College, and was a graduate of the Police Academy, Port St. Lucie, Fla.

David proudly served his country in the Marine Corps. (Recon) Lima Company Weapons Platoon, 3rd Battalion 3rd Marines from 1987-1991. He was a combat veteran of Operation Desert Storm during the Gulf War, in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait.

David was a deputy for the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Department K9 Division and excelled in training K9 sheriff dogs; it was the ultimate honor for him to serve his community in this capacity. David, along with his beloved K9 Hektor, bravely undertook the most dangerous operations and brought peace and justice to the community. His fellow deputies always knew that David had their back. He was a mentor to many and there are numerous stories of his courageous and fearless acts of duty.

David was married for 16 years to the love of his life, Mary McKeever. Their steadfast commitment to each other, their giving spirits and their unconditional love has been an inspiration to their families.

David was a true outdoorsman. He and Mary trained many dogs through their business Mad Dog Trainers. David was often referred to as the "dog whisperer." He had a unique ability to bond with any canine and he was deeply respected and loved by them all. David enjoyed working outside on their farmland. He spent many hours enjoying the care of their property.

David had a mischievous spirit. He was always there to bring laughter to any situation. He taught his nieces, nephews and grandson many life lessons with his gentle spirit and prankster ways. His family has many memories of David's contagious smile, fun loving spirit and compassion for them. He was the protector of his family and deeply loved them all.

He is survived by his wife, Mary McKeever of Port St. Lucie, FL; parents, L. Dennis and Cathelia J. (Forsyth) McKeever of Houston, TX; sisters, Laura (James) Sanislow of Sugarland, TX, LeeAnn (Joseph) Muldoon of Indianapolis, IN, stepdaughters Brie Williams of Port St. Lucie, Meredith (Jake) Himmelman of Breckenridge, CO; grandson, Evan Girard; nieces and nephews, Addison Hancock, Sydney, Miller and Payton Sanislow, Katelyn, Paul, Andrew and Sarah Muldoon; and great nephew, Atticus Hancock.

A Celebration of Life service for David will be held at a later date at Haisley Hobbs Funeral Home, 3015 Okeechobee Road, Fort Pierce, Fla.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Deputy David McKeever may be made to the St. Lucie Sheriff K9 unit at

