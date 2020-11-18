David R. Eigsti
David Richard Eigsti, 87, of West Bend, Wisconsin, went to meet his savior Jesus Christ on November 11, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Ruth (Senseney); his children and their spouses, Elizabeth and Scott Jonas, and Brad and Lisa (Vitali) Eigsti; as well as their 3 beautiful granddaughters and one grandson-in-law: Sofia and Andy Jonas-Gordon, Hannah Eigsti, and Stella Eigsti. He was a kind and loving man, generous and patient, with a quick sense of humor and a great chuckle. And he made wonderful pancakes!
Dave's health had declined in the last few years, but he remained at home with Ruth as his caregiver until November 4 when he was diagnosed with Covid-19.
David was the fourth son born to Wilmer and Ruth (Bontrager) Eigsti on October 27, 1933, in Homewood, Illinois. Several years later the family moved to Hastings, Nebraska, where his dad became the Director of the House of Yesterday Museum. Dave and his brothers were active and a little mischievous. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1951. He worked for a while for his father and also at the Naval Ordinance Lab in Hastings, before volunteering for the U.S. Army in the summer of 1953. He had basic training at Ft. Riley, Kansas, and then was stationed at Ft. Carson, Colorado. He became a radio operator and was able to witness a nuclear bomb test when he was chosen to drive a general to the test site in Nevada.
Dave and Ruth had a three-year courtship through letters while Ruth was in nursing school in Oak Park, Illinois. They were married August 18, 1956 in Brunswick, Nebraska. After a honeymoon in Estes Park, Colorado, Dave enrolled in the University of Nebraska School of Engineering. After earning his Bachelors and Master's degree in Chemical Engineering, Dave was hired by The Dow Chemical Company in Midland, Michigan, where he had a rewarding 35-year career in Process Engineering, designing production processes and specifications of chemical plants. Dave traveled to many global Dow sites for his job.
Early in their life in Midland, they welcomed their daughter and son into their home where the children became the strong people and family members they are today. Dave and Ruth were very involved in their church and in their community. At age 37, Dave was Chairman of the Building Committee for the new (then) Community Nazarene Church building. They loved classical music and always subscribed to the symphony. After retiring in 1996, Dave and Ruth enjoyed family visits and hiking trips, mission trips, group bike trips, and travel to wonderful places all across the world. A lifetime birder, Dave had always been interested in flight, and in retirement he was able to obtain his pilot's license. In 2005 Dave and Ruth moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, to be near family, and in 2011 they moved to the Cedar Retirement Community in West Bend, Wisconsin.
Because of the pandemic, there will be no services at this time. Memorial donations can be made to Cedar Community or to the Friends of Horicon Marsh.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dave's arrangements. For online condolences visit myrhum-patten.com