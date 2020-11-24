David Spitnale
David Lee Spitnale
David Lee Spitnale, 82, of Midland, passed away at home, surrounded by family, on November 22, 2020. He was born at home during a snow storm on March 1, 1938 to the late John and Sarah (Smith) Spitnale. On December 29, 1961 he married Carlene Cook and they shared 58 wonderful years together.
David graduated from Midland High School in 1957. While there he played football and ran track. After school he entered the Army becoming a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne. He was discharged in 1960 but was called back to train troops for Viet Nam and was again honorably discharged in August of 1961. He attended IBM School in Detroit and graduated in November 1961. He purchased a Clark gas station on S. Saginaw Road, worked at AC Spark Plug in Flint, Mi and worked at Dow Chemical for 30 years in many departments such as Head Operator, Maintenance, Service Station and Road Maintenance. After retiring he worked part time at Currie Golf Course. David enjoyed deer hunting, fishing walking, biking, cross country skiing, roller blading and cherishing his yard and flowers.
David is survived by his wife, Carlene, children, Scott David (Laura) Spitnale, Terri Lynn (Alan) Carey, grandchildren, Tarren (Andrew) Grego, Kara (Mike) Gregg, Dennis Spitnale, Natascha Stull, Niklas Spitnale, Katisha Spitnale, Grant Taylor, great grandchildren, Savanna Grego, Logan Grego, Avery Gregg, Mason Stull and Conner Stull. He is also survived by his siblings, Ellen Kay Keyes, Ronald (Wilma) Spitnale, sister-in-law, Barbara Spitnale, nieces and nephews, Mark Spitnale, Mona King, Brian Keyes, Trina Oskvarek, Vicki Piechocki, Chris Spitnale and Chad Spitnale.
David was predeceased by his twin brother, Donald Spitnale, sisters-in-law and brothers-in -law, Cheryl and William Pribas, Deanna and James Eaton and David Keyes.
Cremation has taken place and a small private memorial service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Cancer Services of Midland, Alzheimer's Association
or Chippewa Nature Center.
Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free; I'm following the path of God laid for me. I took His hand when I heard Him call; I turned my back and left it all. If my parting has left a void; then fill it with remembered joy. My life's been full, I savored much; good friends, good times, a loved one's touch. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss; ah yes, these things, I too, will miss. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief, don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Life up your hearts and share with me, God wanted me now, He set me free.