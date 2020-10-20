1/1
David Thurston
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Thurston
David Thurston, 84, of Midland, passed away Oct. 20, 2020 at K & K Quality Care. He was born on Nov. 7, 1935 to the late Herman and Martha (Insley) Thurston.
David was a hobby farmer and collected tractors. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and racing. Family was most important to David and he loved his grandchildren.
David is survived by his children, David Thurston II, Debra (Daniel) Bloom; grandchildren, Dareth (Dan) Johnson, Dallas (Jeremy) Rau, Danielle Sineway; great-grandchildren, Skylar Johnson, Haven Rau and Atreyu Sineway. He is also survived by his sister, JoAnn Cobb; and sister-in-law, Louis Thurston. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Thurston; and brother-in-law, Leonard Cobb.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home with Paster John Pohanka officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland Memorial Gardens.
Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider MidMichigan Hospice.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Thurston family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Miner Funeral Home
2700 W Wackerly St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 832-8844
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved