David Thurston
David Thurston, 84, of Midland, passed away Oct. 20, 2020 at K & K Quality Care. He was born on Nov. 7, 1935 to the late Herman and Martha (Insley) Thurston.
David was a hobby farmer and collected tractors. He enjoyed watching NASCAR and racing. Family was most important to David and he loved his grandchildren.
David is survived by his children, David Thurston II, Debra (Daniel) Bloom; grandchildren, Dareth (Dan) Johnson, Dallas (Jeremy) Rau, Danielle Sineway; great-grandchildren, Skylar Johnson, Haven Rau and Atreyu Sineway. He is also survived by his sister, JoAnn Cobb; and sister-in-law, Louis Thurston. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Thurston; and brother-in-law, Leonard Cobb.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at Smith-Miner Funeral Home with Paster John Pohanka officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Midland Memorial Gardens.
Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider MidMichigan Hospice.
Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Thurston family; to share a special memory, visit www.smithminer.com