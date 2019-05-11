Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David W. Coffey. View Sign Service Information Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland 1200 W. Wheeler St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-631-2292 Send Flowers Obituary





Dave worked in professional sports and college administration throughout his career: Director of Ticket Services (Cincinnati Reds), athletic Ticket Manager and Assistant Business Manager (Ohio University), Business Manager of Athletics and Assistant Athletic Director (Central Michigan University), Director of Athletics (Tennessee Tech University), Director of Athletics (Portland State University), Director of Athletics, Intramurals and Executive Fitness (Northwood University), and College Instructor (Central Michigan University). Over the years, Dave was a member of numerous professional and community boards and committees, earning a reputation for excellent leadership, management, team building and decision-making abilities, with emphasis in rebuilding infrastructures leading to program success.



Dave was an avid sportsman, who loved competing in several different sports throughout his life. Some of his athletic achievements included: varsity letters in wrestling & baseball at Lakewood High School, three years of varsity soccer at Ohio University (All-Midwest 1964), Racquetball City Champion 1990 (Midland), Midland Country Club Match Play Golf Champion in 1993, Midland City Match Play Golf Champion in 2005, two-time Senior Slow-pitch Softball National Champion as player/coach in 2006 and 2007 (50 and over), two-time Senior Slow-pitch Softball National Champion as player/coach in 2008 and 2009 (60 and over) and two-time National Doubles Paddleball Champion in 2008 and 2018 (65 and over). For all his sports successes, Dave was inducted into two different sports halls of fame: Midland County Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and USA Softball of Michigan Hall of Fame in 2011.



Dave's hobbies included home improvement projects, working out at the Greater Midland Community Center, playing golf and softball, watching old westerns and sports on TV (rarely missing a Tigers game), attending sporting events, as well as coaching youth sports with his children and grandchildren. However, his favorite activity was watching his grandchildren participate in their many school, sports and social events. Dave touched the lives of many people during his lifetime and will always be remembered as a devoted husband, dad, papa, son, brother, uncle and friend. Of all his many accomplishments, Dave considered his family to be his greatest. He truly loved his family and they truly loved him. He will be greatly missed but will never be forgotten. Dave was a Christian and longtime member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Cookeville, Tennessee. Dave's faith and belief in Jesus Christ was very comforting to him during his illness, knowing that one day his family will be together again in heaven.



Dave is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Tim; daughters, Erin (Tony) Warnick, Ryan (Josh) Eurich, and Megan (Scott) McShannock; grandchildren, Lucas Gaylord and Clara Warnick, Elijah Evans and Caleb Eurich, and Madelaine, Benjamin, and Lillian McShannock; brother, James (Lorraine) Coffey; sisters, Joyce (Frank) Adams and Vera Cavin-Phillips; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Darrel) Ledy and Pamela (Ray) Whiteman; brother-in-law, Jim (Judy) Meadows; as well as many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Coffey; sisters, Betty (R.A.) Evans and Judy (Jim) Meadows; brothers-in-law, R.A. (Betty) Evans, Carl (Vera) Cavin and Carlton (Vera) Phillips.



Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the nursing staff at MidMichigan Medical Center, the staff at the MidMichigan Infusion Center and especially Dr. Scott Ross along with his staff for their dedication and supportive care of Dave. Cremation has already taken place with Ware- David W. Coffey, 76, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at MidMichigan Medical Center, Midland, Mich. after a brief, but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Dave was born October 27, 1942, in Charleston, South Carolina, the son of the late Miller and Hazel (Pruitt) Coffey. He graduated from Lakewood High School (Ohio) in 1960 and went on to be the first in his family to attend college. Ohio University is where he received his B.S. in education in 1966 and became the very first person to graduate nationally with a master's in sports administration in 1971; the MSA program is generally regarded as the best in the world, with numerous alumni working across the entire spectrum of sports and entertainment, a fact that made Dave extremely proud. Ohio University was not only instrumental in Dave's academic and professional career, but also in his personal life. While at college, he married Carol Evans of Youngstown, Ohio on September 5, 1964, and together they had four children and seven grandchildren.Dave worked in professional sports and college administration throughout his career: Director of Ticket Services (Cincinnati Reds), athletic Ticket Manager and Assistant Business Manager (Ohio University), Business Manager of Athletics and Assistant Athletic Director (Central Michigan University), Director of Athletics (Tennessee Tech University), Director of Athletics (Portland State University), Director of Athletics, Intramurals and Executive Fitness (Northwood University), and College Instructor (Central Michigan University). Over the years, Dave was a member of numerous professional and community boards and committees, earning a reputation for excellent leadership, management, team building and decision-making abilities, with emphasis in rebuilding infrastructures leading to program success.Dave was an avid sportsman, who loved competing in several different sports throughout his life. Some of his athletic achievements included: varsity letters in wrestling & baseball at Lakewood High School, three years of varsity soccer at Ohio University (All-Midwest 1964), Racquetball City Champion 1990 (Midland), Midland Country Club Match Play Golf Champion in 1993, Midland City Match Play Golf Champion in 2005, two-time Senior Slow-pitch Softball National Champion as player/coach in 2006 and 2007 (50 and over), two-time Senior Slow-pitch Softball National Champion as player/coach in 2008 and 2009 (60 and over) and two-time National Doubles Paddleball Champion in 2008 and 2018 (65 and over). For all his sports successes, Dave was inducted into two different sports halls of fame: Midland County Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and USA Softball of Michigan Hall of Fame in 2011.Dave's hobbies included home improvement projects, working out at the Greater Midland Community Center, playing golf and softball, watching old westerns and sports on TV (rarely missing a Tigers game), attending sporting events, as well as coaching youth sports with his children and grandchildren. However, his favorite activity was watching his grandchildren participate in their many school, sports and social events. Dave touched the lives of many people during his lifetime and will always be remembered as a devoted husband, dad, papa, son, brother, uncle and friend. Of all his many accomplishments, Dave considered his family to be his greatest. He truly loved his family and they truly loved him. He will be greatly missed but will never be forgotten. Dave was a Christian and longtime member of the First Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Cookeville, Tennessee. Dave's faith and belief in Jesus Christ was very comforting to him during his illness, knowing that one day his family will be together again in heaven.Dave is survived by his wife, Carol; son, Tim; daughters, Erin (Tony) Warnick, Ryan (Josh) Eurich, and Megan (Scott) McShannock; grandchildren, Lucas Gaylord and Clara Warnick, Elijah Evans and Caleb Eurich, and Madelaine, Benjamin, and Lillian McShannock; brother, James (Lorraine) Coffey; sisters, Joyce (Frank) Adams and Vera Cavin-Phillips; sisters-in-law, Sandra (Darrel) Ledy and Pamela (Ray) Whiteman; brother-in-law, Jim (Judy) Meadows; as well as many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his brother, Tim Coffey; sisters, Betty (R.A.) Evans and Judy (Jim) Meadows; brothers-in-law, R.A. (Betty) Evans, Carl (Vera) Cavin and Carlton (Vera) Phillips.Our family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the nursing staff at MidMichigan Medical Center, the staff at the MidMichigan Infusion Center and especially Dr. Scott Ross along with his staff for their dedication and supportive care of Dave. Cremation has already taken place with Ware- Smith -Woolever Funeral Home and a celebration of life memorial service will be held later this summer for family and friends. Memorial donations in honor of Dave can be made to: Midland Amateur Sports Capital Committee, 128 E. Main St., Midland, MI, 48640.

Published in Midland Daily News on May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close