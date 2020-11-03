1/1
David Weiskirch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Weiskirch
David "Dave" Paul Weiskirch, 63, of Midland, died Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a lengthy illness. He was born May 28, 1957 in Saginaw to Bernard and Marie (Rausch) Weiskirch. He graduated from Hemlock High School and went on to trade school to become a certified electrician. On Aug. 3, 1979 he married the love of his life, Beth Bass. Dave was employed as an electrician and HVAC specialist with the General Motors Company until his retirement.
Dave loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed watching the birds in his yard and tending to his garden. He also enjoyed canning and woodworking. Family was everything to Dave and he was especially close to his grandchildren. There was nothing he loved more than just being with his family and friends.
Dave will be missed by his wife, Beth; children, Greg (Misty) Weiskirch and Angie (Marc) Guest; grandchildren, Meg, Gabe, Lea, Kali, Kelsie, Sara, Katelyn and Adalyn. He will also be remembered by his mother, Marie Weiskirch; brothers, Jerry Weiskirch and Jim Weiskirch; sisters, Barb (Nick) Rehmann and Debbie Schoenlein; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Chuck (Pat) Bass, Jim (Cheryl) Bass, George (Anita) Bass, Tricia Bass, Michele (Keith) Luckett, Kelly (Ralph) Starks and Tom Smith; and many nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his father, Dave was preceded in death by his grandson, Tristan Guest; sister-in-law, Diane Smith, and in-laws, Charles and Joyce Bass.
A memorial service to celebrate Dave's life will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at Floyd Church of God. His family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Floyd Church of God or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved