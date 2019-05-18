Dawn N. Young (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Auburn Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc.
312 W. Midland Rd P. O. Box 394
Auburn, MI
48611
(989)-662-4711
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Obituary
Dawn N. Young passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born in Clare, Nov. 24, 1930 to Robert and Jennie (Wardwell) Gardner.

Dawn is survived by her husband, Tom; daughters, April Young, Nan (Brad) Entenmann, Karen (Ed) Nogaski; son, Mark (Tracy) Young; granddaughters, Brianne Young, Jennifer Young, Michelle (Derek) Krupp, Claire Entenmann; great-grandson, Greyson; sister, Donna (Wes) Samborn; many loved nieces, nephews and friends. Dawn was welcomed home by her parents; and a sister, Joyce (Bud) Hendershot.

She was an avid quilter, knitter and "card club" member. She made many lifelong friends along the way and cherished spending time with them. She was an adventurous and generous spirit that will be missed forever.

Honoring Dawn's and her family's wishes, cremation has taken place. Dawn's family will receive friends at the Auburn Chapel of Cunningham-Taylor Funeral Homes, Inc. on Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. for a time to share stories and memories. Dawn's cremains will be buried in Vernon Twp. Cemetery (Clare) at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution to a in loving memory of Dawn.
Published in Midland Daily News on May 18, 2019
