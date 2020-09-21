Dawn Roberson

It is with great sadness we share the passing of our beloved Dawn Elaine Kanyo Roberson, who died August 21, 2020. Dawn was a longtime resident of Midland County, but currently resided in Foley, Alabama with her husband Michael.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; her four sons, Rian, Logan, Colter, Ethan; and her granddaughter, Kamilla.

Dawn was born March 7, 1959 in Bay City to Michael J. Kanyo Sr. and the late Helen (Elaine) Adams Kanyo, both from Hope, Michigan. She has two brothers, Michael J. Kanyo Jr. and Kenneth J. Kanyo (Deborah Taylor). She was preceded in death by her mother; as well as her precious granddaughter, Kaiya.

After graduating high school, Dawn married her childhood sweetheart, Michael in 1976. She attended Saginaw Valley State University and Eastern Michigan University to obtain a master's degree and a L.L.P. in social work and psychology. She used her talents in many schools throughout her career.

She retired from Handy Middle School where she worked as a clinical social worker. She gave extra time to students with their activities and other programs to benefit their futures. Often times Dawn would bring her sidekick and therapy dog to school with her. The kids enjoyed playing with the gentle giant "Jax," the big blue Doberman.

The highlight of Dawn's life was her husband and four sons. When she was not at work, you could find her spending time with her boys, taking them to practices and games, always there to cheer them on.

Dawn was a strong advocate for interracial adoptions. She was asked to speak on the Montel Williams show and was interviewed by Jet Magazine and other publications about the adoption process. She helped numerous families in this field. She eventually ran her own agency called "Families For Kids." She had so much love to give. It was normal for her sons to have lots of friends over at their house, and she loved being a mother to all of them.

Dawn had a large community of supportive family and friends. She will be missed by all.

In lieu of a funeral, a memorial service will be planned at a later date to celebrate her life.



