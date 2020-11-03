Deanna ShipmanDeanna Dea Shipman, 82, of Imlay City formerly of Midland, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Heatherton Place in Imlay City. She was born Sept. 30, 1938 in Midland, the daughter of the late James and Hazel (Bell) Darby. She graduated from Midland High School. Deanna continued her education to become an R.N. at the Midland Hospital for over 30 years until her retirement. In 1977 she married the late William Shipman at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Edenville. She enjoyed motorcycle trips on her Honda Trike and shopping. Family was the most important thing to Deanne. She loved spending time with her loved ones whenever possible.She is survived by her children, Kim Shipman, Richard (Denise) Shipman and Bryon Shipman; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, William (Pat) Darby; and many nieces, nephews and friends.Deanna's family will receive friends 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler Road, Midland. Burial will follow visitation at Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Deanna's family.