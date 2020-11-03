1/1
Deanna Shipman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Deanna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deanna Shipman
Deanna Dea Shipman, 82, of Imlay City formerly of Midland, died Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at Heatherton Place in Imlay City. She was born Sept. 30, 1938 in Midland, the daughter of the late James and Hazel (Bell) Darby. She graduated from Midland High School. Deanna continued her education to become an R.N. at the Midland Hospital for over 30 years until her retirement. In 1977 she married the late William Shipman at St. Anne's Catholic Church in Edenville. She enjoyed motorcycle trips on her Honda Trike and shopping. Family was the most important thing to Deanne. She loved spending time with her loved ones whenever possible.
She is survived by her children, Kim Shipman, Richard (Denise) Shipman and Bryon Shipman; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, William (Pat) Darby; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Deanna's family will receive friends 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler Road, Midland. Burial will follow visitation at Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Deanna's family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Midland Daily News on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
(989) 631-2292
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved