Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Gene Jones Varner. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Gene Jones Varner, 73, lifelong resident of Midland, died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 at Brian's House. A 1965 graduate of Midland High School, Deb had been employed at Midland National Bank, Chemical Bank and Pendell Printing prior to becoming a secretary at Midland Public Schools, retiring after 35 years.



A 4-H leader while her daughter Brook was growing up, she passed on her love of horses having had numerous horses while growing up and as an adult. An avid Mahjong and Canasta lover, she and her girlfriends met frequently to play. As well, she was a member of the Red Hat Society. She and a girlfriend once traveled to Italy.



Deb was preceded in death by her father, Doran Jones; mother, Pauline (Van Sant) Jones Lewis; stepfather, Ralph Lewis; special companion of many years, Jack Yoder; and daughter, Brooke Rueda.



Deb is survived by four grandchildren, Justice Varner of Midland, Hailie Velasquez of Denver, Luis Rueda of Midland and Nellie Rueda of Midland. After the sudden death of their mother, Justice came to live with Deb while Luis and Nellie live with their grandfather Don Varner and his wife Nancy. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis Jones (Donna) of Freeland. Her mother's marriage to Ralph Lewis gained her more siblings: "Mickie" Reed, of Roseville; Ralph Lewis, of Midland; Gregory Lewis (Darlene), of Midland; Margo Adams (Michael), of Owosso; also 12 nieces and nephews located throughout the United States.



Be assured, Deb was "in charge" to the end. She chose to stop chemotherapy, to lay with her head at the foot of the bed, or to reposition the bed in her room. She stated many times in her last days that she wished she had taken more trips with her friends. Her message would be "Don't put your fun plans off… get out and do it now!"



Cremation has occurred and there will be no Memorial Service, per Deb's instruction. Please make a contribution to Brian's House in Deb's name.

Published in Midland Daily News on Jan. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close