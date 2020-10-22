1/1
Deborah Johnson
1953 - 2020
Deborah Johnson
Deborah Jean "Deb" Johnson, 67, of Duluth, Minn., passed away Oct. 14, 2020 at Chris Jensen Rehabilitation Center.
Deb was born in Midland to Bernice L. (McMahon) and Edward A. Emerson on Oct. 4, 1953. Deb attended Bullock Creek High School and graduated in 1971. She also attended MJ Murphy Beauty School. Deb worked as a housekeeper for several years at MidMichigan Medical Center. While in Minnesota she worked for St. Mary's and the United States Postal Service.
Deb enjoyed camping, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family.
Deb was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth W. Fenstermaker; daughters, Latisha Lynn and Melissa Marie Fenstermaker; her parents; and brother, Jeffery A. Emerson.
She is survived by her husband, Norman T. Johnson of Duluth, Minn.; daughter, Kristi (Kirk) of Midland; daughter, Jessica B. Johnson of Duluth; daughter, Patricia J. (Joseph) Thompson of Hudson, Wis.; son, Daniel T. (Chandra) Johnson of Duluth; sister, Dianne (David) Callahan; brother, Eric E. (Cheryl) Emerson; grandchildren, Kenneth A. Swanton, Kinsleigh E. Swanton, Kane A. Swanton, Jordan P. Thompson, Andrew E. Bush; and several special nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will take place at a later date.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Chris Jensen Rehabilitation Center.
Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Luke's Hospice or Chris Jensen Rehabilitation Center.

Published in Midland Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
