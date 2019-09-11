Debra Jean Ogg Stevens

Debra Jean Ogg Stevens, 69, of Blacksburg, S.C., formerly of Midland, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born in Midland to parents, the late Clare and Ruby Ogg. Deb was a graduate and teacher at the Michael J. Murphy School of Cosmetology.

Mrs. Stevens is survived by her husband, John; sons, Shane and James Hilliker; step-sons, Ed McEntyre, Albert and Allan Stevens; step-daughter, Lorie Stevens; brothers, Steven Ogg and Roger Haataja; sister Vicki Moore; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Published in Midland Daily News on Sept. 11, 2019
