Debra Joan Schomaker
Debra Joan Schomaker, 63, of Sanford, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor. She was born Feb. 16, 1956 in Saginaw, daughter of the late Jerome and Virginia Traskie. Debra was a graduate of Arthur Hill High School and on Nov. 18, 1977 she married Randy L. Schomaker in Saginaw. She was a loving wife and mother, had a big heart, loved animals and was known to be a great cook.
Debra is survived by her husband, Randy of Sanford; her daughter, Tara Lynn Schomaker of Atlanta, Ga.; and her grandchildren, Levi and Cora VanNortwick. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Lier of Saginaw; and her father- and mother-in-law, Don and Gertie Schomaker of Hemlock. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Rachel Marie Schomaker.
Funeral services for Debra will take place 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. wheeler St. Pastor Paul Hauser of the Zion Lutheran Church in Hemlock will officiate. Private family interment will take in Jerome Township Cemetery. Debra's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 5 p.m. until time of the service.
Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 16, 2020