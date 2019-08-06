Delmer Melvin Donahue, 81, of Midland, left this world Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, to go to a better place – his eternal home in heaven. He has fought a good fight and kept the faith. He has finished his course. Del was born March 22, 1938 in Midland, the son of James and Myrtle (Roberts) Donahue. He graduated from Midland High School and had worked as a heavy equipment operator for Dryer Brothers for 30 years. He then operated his own salvage yard and towing service in North Carolina for several years before returning to Midland. Del was a member of Calvary Apostolic Church, and enjoyed working with Meals on Wheels for Senior Services. He married Shirley Kuhn, and together they had five daughters: Evelyn Dell, Brenda Norris, Ladonna Chapman, Karen Funk, and Patty Donahue (deceased).
On Dec. 31, 2005, he married Marlene Wetherell Kerns. She survives him as well as stepchildren, Audrey Hammond, Toney Kerns Jr., Tim Kerns, Todd Kerns, Annette Wilson and Troy Kerns; sister, Doris; as well as many grandchildren, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by stepson, Trenton Kerns.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at Calvary Apostolic Church, 609 Mill St. Pastor Gary Eastman will officiate with burial in Lee Township Cemetery. His family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Memorials may be offered to the family in memory of Del. Arrangements are in the care of Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Directors.