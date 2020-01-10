Delores "Dee" I. Kocsis, 90, passed away peacefully at Rose Arbor Hospice Facility in Kalamazoo, Jan. 7, 2020. Delores was the youngest of 12 children, born to the late Jerome and Marge (Tighe) Corbat on Oct. 16, 1929 in Merrill. Delores attended Merrill schools and graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Merrill.
Delores married Carl Kocsis on Oct. 15, 1949 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ryan, Michigan. They spent all their married life in Midland until moving to Kalamazoo three months ago. Delores was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.
Delores is survived by her husband of 70 years, Carl; daughter, Carol (Gerald) LaChapelle of Kalamazoo; sons, Michael (Deborah) of Loveland, Colo. and Robert (Kina) of Holt; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; sister-in-aw, Lucille Corbat of Hemlock; and many nieces and nephews. Delores loved reading, playing cards and being with her family.
The funeral Liturgy for Delores will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Father Peter J. Gaspeny will be the celebrant with burial in New Calvary Cemetery. Dee's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. on Friday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of Mass. A vigil for the deceased will take place at 7 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Rose Arbor Hospice.