Delores "Dolly" Arndt, 97, of Coleman, passed away April 30, 2019 at MidlMichigan Medical Center. She was born Jan. 14, 1922 in Pittsburgh, Pa. and was raised in Midland by her beloved adoptive mother, Nellie Drayton. Dolly married Albert Arndt on Nov. 8, 1941 in Midland and they were devoted to each other during their 77 years of marriage. She retired from the Midland Country Club and was an active member of the North Bradley Church of God. Her greatest pleasure was taking care of her family, baking for everyone and crocheting afghans for family and church.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Albert; are her children, Donald (Debbie) Arndt of Coleman, Hilda (Dr. Thomas) Rush of Midland, Alice (Kenneth) Bock of Coleman, Lillian (Leonard) Kryzanowicz of Pinconning; daughter-in-law, Kenneen Arndt of Rhodes; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one step great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Dolly was preceded in death by sons, Eugene Arndt and Wilburt Arndt; daughter-in-law, Connie Arndt; great-great-grandson, Braydon Rood; and sister, Ethel Arndt.
Funeral services will take place 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 from the Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with burial to follow in Midland Cemetery. Dolly's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a .