Delores L. Arndt (1922 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Delores L. Arndt.
Service Information
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI
48640
(989)-631-2292
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home - Midland
1200 W. Wheeler St
Midland, MI 48640
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Delores "Dolly" Arndt, 97, of Coleman, passed away April 30, 2019 at MidlMichigan Medical Center. She was born Jan. 14, 1922 in Pittsburgh, Pa. and was raised in Midland by her beloved adoptive mother, Nellie Drayton. Dolly married Albert Arndt on Nov. 8, 1941 in Midland and they were devoted to each other during their 77 years of marriage. She retired from the Midland Country Club and was an active member of the North Bradley Church of God. Her greatest pleasure was taking care of her family, baking for everyone and crocheting afghans for family and church.

Surviving in addition to her husband, Albert; are her children, Donald (Debbie) Arndt of Coleman, Hilda (Dr. Thomas) Rush of Midland, Alice (Kenneth) Bock of Coleman, Lillian (Leonard) Kryzanowicz of Pinconning; daughter-in-law, Kenneen Arndt of Rhodes; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; one step great-great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews. Dolly was preceded in death by sons, Eugene Arndt and Wilburt Arndt; daughter-in-law, Connie Arndt; great-great-grandson, Braydon Rood; and sister, Ethel Arndt.

Funeral services will take place 1 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 from the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 W. Wheeler St. with burial to follow in Midland Cemetery. Dolly's family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a .
Published in Midland Daily News on May 2, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations