Deloris Harriet Potter
1935 - 2020
Deloris Harriet Potter, 84, of Mount Pleasant, passed away peacefully with her husband Don at her side, on Monday, May 4, 2020 at Isabella County Medical Care Facility. Cremation will take place. There are no services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made on behalf of Deloris to Alzheimer's and dementia research.
Deloris was born Dec. 2, 1935, in Mount Pleasant, the daughter of Joseph and Elnora (Hart) Doyens. She graduated from Mount Pleasant High School with the Class of 1953. Deloris and Don were married Feb. 26, 1954, in Mount Pleasant. Deloris was a homemaker and worked for Glen's Markets as a cashier and Northwood University's fundraising department. She loved raising her family and taking care of her grandchildren.
Deloris is survived by her husband of 66 years, Don Potter of Mount Pleasant; her children, Robert (Shelly) Potter of Mount Pleasant, Mark (Janean) Potter of Northville, Susan (Allen) Wallace of Meredith; grandchildren, Heather Potter of Battle Creek, Joshua Kowalkowski and Annabelle Kowalkowski, both of Northville; sisters, Barbara Roethlisberger and Jane (Bruce) Roethlisberger, both of Shepherd. Deloris was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law Robert Roethlisberger.To view Deloris' obituary online and send a condolence to the family, visit www.clarkfuneralchapel.com

Published in Midland Daily News on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
