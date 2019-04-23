Delton "Del" Miller, 91, of Midland, died Friday morning, April 19, 2019 at Candlestone in Midland. He was born May 21, 1927 in Midland, son of the late Clarence M. and Bertha A. (Yoder) Miller. Del attended Midland schools, graduating from Midland High School. He married Violet A. (Cowell) on Aug. 7, 1945 in Midland. Del served with the U.S. Navy
as a fireman first class in World War II
, serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theater. He resided in Midland his entire life, except for a few years at Secord Lake. Del worked for The Dow Chemical Co. for 35 years, retiring as a supervisor in 1979. He was a member and past Master of the Midland Centre Lodge #273, 32nd Degree and was a lifetime member of Centre Lodge #273, lifetime member of the Valley of Bay Consistory and a past member of the Elf Khurafeh Shrine, MCSC. He was also a lifetime member of the Midland Elks Lodge
#1610, longtime member of Midland American Legion Berryhill Post #165, a past member of the Gladwin Eagles, a lifetime member of the National Management Association, past member of Midland Sportsman's Club, NRA and a long time member of First United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his wife Violet "Vi"; two daughters, Deborah K. (Ron) Mangham of Candler, N.C. and Pamela D. (Todd) Ponte of Hope. Del is also survived by grandson, Andrew A. (Michelle) Hunt; granddaughters, Lisa A. (David) Wohlford, Stephanie J. (S.O. Tim Shepherd) Ponte, Brooke A. (Taber) Lower; great-grandsons, Cpl. Ethan A. Hunt (S.O. Lance Cpl. Brittani Pierce, Eric S. Hunt, Aiden A. Hunt and Colton M. Lower; great-granddaughters, Alexandra M. Wohlford, Rewan S. Wohlford, Leighton V. Wohlford and Bristol P. Lower. Also surviving are brothers, Willis, Duane (Val), James (Connie), Charles (Pat), Lynn (Carol); sister-in-law, Laura Miller; and by many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents Del was preceded in death by brothers, Glen Miller and Hubert Miller; and sister-in-law, Edna Miller.
Funeral services for Del will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Midland with the Rev. Susan Kingsley and the Rev. Roger Bauer officiating with a 2 p.m. burial in Poseyville Cemetery. Del's family will receive friends at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. and at the church on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of service. A Masonic memorial service will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home. Full military honors will be presented by the Midland Area Veterans
and the Dept. of the U.S. Navy. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Shrine Children's Hospital or the Fisher House.