Dennis Alan Lee, 63, of Midland, passed away June 26, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was born Oct. 19, 1955 to Reginald and Anne (Fisher) Lee.

Dennis worked as a journeyman electrician for Fluor Electrical for 29 years. He was a member of the Albright Shores Eagles. He enjoyed choppers and Harley's and classic cars. Dennis loved his grandkids and family.

Dennis is survived by his father, Reginald Lee; sons, Trent (Allison) Lee, Devan (Tennille); grandchildren, Hannah, Sydney, Devan Jr., Kayden, Karter, Charlotte and Norland. He is also survived by his sisters, Beth (Mike) Sramkoski, Bonnie (Dave) Pattee, Sandy (Brian) Bucher; and his brother, Douglas Lee. Dennis was preceded in death by his mother, Anne (Fisher) Lee.

Cremation has taken place and a ceremony will be held at a later. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the family in his memory.

Published in Midland Daily News on June 29, 2019
