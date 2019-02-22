Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dennis Earl Hyatt. View Sign





Dennis worked for 20 years at Moeggenberg's Menswear until it closed. He then worked for A-M Church Supply, drove a semi for Bestway Systems Inc., then moved to WDS Enterprises and most recently worked with Go To Transport out of Bay City. Dennis was an Elder at Zion Lutheran Church of Beaver and coached T-ball and girls softball at Zion for many years. He enjoyed hunting, walking through the woods with his dogs - especially his basset hound Barney - and gardening. For years he had a roadside stand, Hyatt's Gardening, with his children. Dennis enjoyed growing and selling pumpkins of all varieties the most. He felt seeing the smiles on children's faces made it very special.



Dennis is survived by his wife, Nora; children, Victoria Hyatt, Mary Hyatt, Adam Hyatt; step-daughter, Tina Hyatt; mother, Meta Hyatt; and brother, Brian (Diane) Hyatt. He is also survived by numerous cousins, including Sandra and Susan Westphal who he always said were "his sisters"; uncle and aunt, Earl and Peggy Westphal; aunt, Irene Westphal; and special family friends, Chris, Kristy, Travis Rickett, Barry and Shannon Histal, Mark and Katie Garrett and family.



Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Earl Hyatt.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church of Beaver with Pastor Seth Hemme and Pastor Andrew Menz officiating. Friends may visit with the family at Smith-Miner Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday, at the church, from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will take place at Zion Cemetery.



Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Zion Lutheran Church or CGLT Fund (Celebrating God's Love Together).



