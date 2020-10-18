Dennis George Green
Dennis George Green was born August 3, 1948, to George Henry Green and Gertrude Emma (Mudd) Green.
Dennis passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, on what would have been his dad's birthday, at age 72 with his children present at his home.
Dennis is survived by his former wife Laurel Anne (Rosebush) Green, 3 children: Christie Lynn (Green) Frank and her husband Steven Frank, Chadwick Jonnathon Green and his wife Ann (Barry) Green, and Kathlene Melissa Green and her significant other Larry Jackson Jr. He is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Dylan Green and his wife Taylor Green, Emma Green, Aeschli Heidger, Abigail Heidger, Samuel Green, and Katherine Green. Previously passed Granddaughter Samantha Green.
Preceded in death includes:
Gertrude Emma (Mudd) Green and George Henry Green, Grandparents Daniel Thomas Green and Hazel Marjory (Sorg) Green
Great grandparents Dr. George Henry Green and Matilda (Tossey) (Green) Gray second husband Harvey Gray
Great-Great grandparents Daniel Henry Green and Elizabeth Ann Smith who came from England to New York. There were 3 boys and 1 girl all were doctors and lawyers.
Great-Great grandparents, mother and father of Matilda Tossey Green, Frank Tossey, Mary Larogne.
Laurel Anne Rosebush, daughter of Margaret Johanna (Klopf) and Raymond Frederick Rosebush, and Dennis George Henry Green, son of Gertrude Emma (Mudd) and George Henry Green, were married for 32 years, Dennis went to Cook school for K-6, Central Intermediate for 7-9, Midland High for 10-12. 2 years US Army basic training Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was a specialist EF trained in tracking vehicle mechanisms at Fort Sill, Oklahoma. He trained at Fort Carson, Colorado in longer range recognizance and in charge of tracked vehicle mechanics. 2nd Battalion, 34th Infantry, 24th Infantry Division Ft. Riley, Kansas and served from April 16, 1968 to April 15, 1970.
Worked since a youth with Swanson Fine Foods, Midland Country Club, Miland Zeypher Gas, Midland Daily News R 98, Detroit News and Free Press Sunday papers, Armstrong Pure Oil, Nagle Wood products, Vinson Lawn and Tree Service for 10 years, Kelly Landscaping, Alpine Trucking Driver, Saginaw Steering "Geer" Plant 2 Dept. 58, Comp VW Cars, AC Graham Motors, US Post Office as a Rural Carrier, PTF, and Letter Carrier for over 20 years in Midland, he attended 2 years at Delta College for Mechanics, was a Volunteer Fireman 1970 to 1996, Homer Township Fire Department, Medical First Responder, Extraction Specialist, Fire Investigator 1 for Midland County Investigation team, Fire Marshal Homer Township, schooling at Michigan Town School Fire Training, Michigan State Police Academy, Mid Michigan College, Western Michigan College University, University of Michigan, Eastern Michigan University, Michigan Fire Fighter Training Council, Emergency Medical training, extraction training.
Special friends: Dick Berry, Neil Jacobs, Tina Jacobs, Kirk Bradley, Roxanne Moody, Roy Draves, David Thompson, John and Mark Nagle, Steven Vinson, Jack Servis, John Owens, Barry Thurston, Dennis Ostrahowski.
Organizations: UAW 699, NALC 2317, Homer Twp Fire Dept, Midland Co Fire Investigation Team, Homer Methodist and Boy Scouts, Midland City Police Citizen, NRA Life member, Michigan United Conservation Club, Midland County Sportsman Club, North Sandow Road Neighborhood Watch, International Fire Investigator Association, Charter member of Second Amendment Task Force, Charter member of Judicial Watch, Midland County Geneology Group, Midland County First "Finleys", life member Midland American Legion, Delta College Veterans Club, Michigan Pest Control organization, Legislative Action, Studley Grange 10 years.
Dennis' family will be welcoming friends and extended family on Monday, October 19, 2020, for visitation from 4 pm-8 pm at Wilson Miller Funeral Home located at 4210 North Saginaw Road in Midland. Burial will be take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Memorial Gardens in Midland on Meridian Road, near Olson Road at 11 am. Social Distancing Guidelines to be observed.
In lieu of flowers, Dennis' family would appreciate consideration of a donation to one of the following organizations: Big Dipper Education Fund for Military Children, American Cancer Society
, American Legion Post # 165, Blue Star Mothers of Midland County, or the American Diabetes Association
.