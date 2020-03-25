Guest Book View Sign Service Information Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory 900 Old Hartford Road Owensboro , KY 42303 (270)-683-1505 Send Flowers Obituary

Dennis Lee Sandow

Dennis Lee Sandow, 72, of Knottsville, Ky., passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 24, 1947 in Midland to the late Ralph Leroy Sandow and Dorothy Clare Kohtz Sandow. Denny graduated from Midland High School in 1965 and served in the U.S. Army for two years. He married Sue Ann Harlow in 1968 and they had two children together, Chad and Eric. He married Susan Badder in 1996.

Denny was a retired pipefitter and he and his wife, Susan Sandow, decided to move from Midland and finally settled in Knottsville, Ky., where they have lived for over 20 years. Denny was strong and hard working as well as loving and giving with a sentimental side he only let a few people see. He loved to sing and dance and believed his dance moves rivaled those of John Travolta. He took pride in maintaining a meticulous car, yard and house. He enjoyed helping others which included donating blood regularly to checking on his neighbors. Besides Nascar, his grandchildren were his passion. They gave him so much joy and will miss him and his cooking abilities very much. He always had a treat for them from cookies to zucchini bread. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Gary Sandow; and two brothers-in-law, Russ Matthys and Gary Wendt.

He is survived by his wife, Susan Sandow; his children, Chad Sandow, Eric Sandow, Julie (Alan) Krinsky, Kriste (Tom) Eaton, Matthew (Maria) Pickett; and his eight beautiful grandchildren, Taylor, Rebecca, Kennedy, Kadence, Tommy, Matthew, Conway and Emelyn. He also left behind one brother, Mike (Kate) Sandow; three sisters, Sherry Matthys, Nancy Wendt, Cathy (Terry) Torres; his best friend, Mike Higdon; and many more friends and family.

In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Sandow's funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to .

Condolences for the family of Mr. Sandow may be left at

Dennis Lee SandowDennis Lee Sandow, 72, of Knottsville, Ky., passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born July 24, 1947 in Midland to the late Ralph Leroy Sandow and Dorothy Clare Kohtz Sandow. Denny graduated from Midland High School in 1965 and served in the U.S. Army for two years. He married Sue Ann Harlow in 1968 and they had two children together, Chad and Eric. He married Susan Badder in 1996.Denny was a retired pipefitter and he and his wife, Susan Sandow, decided to move from Midland and finally settled in Knottsville, Ky., where they have lived for over 20 years. Denny was strong and hard working as well as loving and giving with a sentimental side he only let a few people see. He loved to sing and dance and believed his dance moves rivaled those of John Travolta. He took pride in maintaining a meticulous car, yard and house. He enjoyed helping others which included donating blood regularly to checking on his neighbors. Besides Nascar, his grandchildren were his passion. They gave him so much joy and will miss him and his cooking abilities very much. He always had a treat for them from cookies to zucchini bread. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Gary Sandow; and two brothers-in-law, Russ Matthys and Gary Wendt.He is survived by his wife, Susan Sandow; his children, Chad Sandow, Eric Sandow, Julie (Alan) Krinsky, Kriste (Tom) Eaton, Matthew (Maria) Pickett; and his eight beautiful grandchildren, Taylor, Rebecca, Kennedy, Kadence, Tommy, Matthew, Conway and Emelyn. He also left behind one brother, Mike (Kate) Sandow; three sisters, Sherry Matthys, Nancy Wendt, Cathy (Terry) Torres; his best friend, Mike Higdon; and many more friends and family.In compliance with health and public safety directives, Mr. Sandow's funeral arrangements at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory will be private.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to .Condolences for the family of Mr. Sandow may be left at www.glenncares.com Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 25, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close