Dennis Raymond Tumminia, 72, of Midland, our intellectual, charismatic, energetic, compassionate and meticulous husband and father was born into eternal life on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at the Toni and Trish House. Dennis was born in Jamestown, N.Y., March 26, 1947, the son of the late Philip and Josephine (Allette) Tumminia. Denny received his bachelor's degree from Rochester Institute of Technology and served in the U.S. Army just prior to Vietnam. While at a young professional's gathering, Denny met the former Shirley Wysocki. They dated, fell in love, and were united in marriage on Oct. 23, 1971. Denny retired from The Dow Chemical Co., where he was an engineer and was granted multiple patents. After retirement, Denny kept busy working part-time for H & R Block, and for the former Robinson's Jewelers. He was a member of St. Brigid Catholic Church and enjoyed fishing, sailing, pickleball, basketball, table tennis and playing cards. Not his first choice, Denny also enjoyed assisting Shirley in the garden and tinkering until everything was just perfect. Above all, Denny's family always remained first throughout his lifetime. He will be deeply missed, yet lovingly remembered for years to come.
Dennis leaves to carry on his legacy, his wife of 47 years, Shirley; and their two daughters, Patricia Tumminia and Jennifer (Gerard) Ellis; sisters-in-law, Lois Tumminia and Patricia Wysocki; and his niece and nephews, Maria (Michael) Natiello, Andrew (Pam) Tumminia, and Peter Tumminia. In addition to his parents, Denny was preceded in death by his brother, Philip Tumminia; and brother-in-law, Ford Spangler.
Denny's family will be present to receive visitors on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Dennis' 11 a.m. memorial liturgy at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 207 Ashman St., Midland. Fr. Andy Booms will officiate. The entire family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to Compassus Hospice and the Toni and Trish House for their compassionate care. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Toni and Trish House. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Skorupski Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 955 N. Pine Road, Hampton Township. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family online at www.skorupskis.com