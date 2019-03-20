Diane Joyce Huggard, 86, of Midland, passed away after a brief illness, March 14, 2019 in Punta Gorda, Fla. She was born Feb. 7, 1933 in Saginaw, to Richard and Violet Kabat. She was a graduate of Saginaw Arthur Hill High School. Diane married Carl L. Huggard on Sept. 22, 1951 in Midland. Diane and Carl had four daughters.
Diane had a successful real estate career in the Midland County area. She retired in 1986. During retirement she and Carl traveled for many years and spent many winters in Florida and Texas.
Diane and Carl were active in the Midland Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks
for many years. She loved to play cards and travel to area casinos. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved good times with her many friends and family. She was widely known for her storytelling and practical jokes. Diane loved animals. She was an avid bird watcher, and was lovingly devoted to her Shih Tzu, Billy.
Diane is survived by her four daughters, Paula Thompson (Vince) of Midland, Janet Huggard of Waco, Texas, Jean Getzen (Barry) of Ada and Carla Seekely (Wayne) of Hartland. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Pat Waranius of Florida and Sue Hamilton (Guy) of Saginaw; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Carl Huggard; her sister, Jackie Kuligowski; and her brother, Richard Kabat, both of Florida.
Visitation for family and friends of Diane Huggard will be held at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., Midland, on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4-7 p.m.The Rev. Thomas Hampton will officiate at the funeral for Diane on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Midland Cemetery immediately following the funeral service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Humane Society of Midland County.