Dianna Banks

Dianna Banks was born in Flint, Michigan and was the youngest of her family. She was born July 8, 1944 and died March 9, 2020 at 75 years old. She died peacefully in her sleep at home.

Dianna was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Lillian Culp. Her son-in-law, Jim Davis and also a grandson, Willis Carson (Morris).

She leaves behind a brother, Johnny (Darlene) Culp of Clio, Michigan and a sister, Ethal (Matthew) Wilber of Reno, Nevada.

She has two daughters, April (and Chuck) Morris of Michigan and Mary Davis of Florida.

Grandchildren; Kate (and Mark) Morris-Kotowski, Lisa (and Micah Bell) Morris, Sara (and Kyle) Campbell, Karl Morris, Ben Morris and Jimmie Davis.

Greatgrandchildren; Emma Campbell, Caspian Morris-Kotowski, Klara Campbell, Balin Morris and Baby Campbell.

She also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Dianna's quest for adventure followed her throughout her life. She valued her friendships and never outgrew having fun and shenanigans with her friends. Dianna worked many years in the laboratory at, what was then, Lapeer General Hospital. She loved the outdoors and was an avid camper. She always had a dog or two or three that were the loves of her life. When her parents became ill she moved to Beaverton and cared for them. Loving the area, she then settled into her own beloved home in the woods. From here she enjoyed adventures, some traveling, romps in the woods and her family and friends. She leaves behind two siblings, two daughters, seven grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. In the end, cancer took her from us much sooner than we were ready.

Memorial arrangements will be announced at a later date.

