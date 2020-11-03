Dolores J. Hall
Dolores J. Hall, 94, of Midland, died Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020 at Auburn Heights Senior Care. She was born Nov. 12, 1925 in Kawkawlin, daughter of the late Joseph J. and Louis (Klinski) Martinski. Dolores grew up in Midland and attended St. Brigid School. On Dec. 26, 1945 she married Bob J. Hall at St. Brigid Catholic Church in Midland. Dolores cared for many, many kids and was a Girl Scout leader for Winterberry Camp for many years. In the 1950s she and her husband Bob owned and operated Hall's Grocery on Bacon Street. Dolores coached Special Olympics
Skills for Midland County and enjoyed crocheting and crafting. She loved, and was well loved by, the staff at Auburn Heights Senior Care in Auburn and is survived by her children, Richard Hall of Lake City, Kirk (Sharon) Hall of Midland, Jan (Charles) Barto of Midland and Lori (Kirk) Wright of Sanford; grandchildren, Patrick Hall, Kate Zimmerman, Jenny Wray, Lee Hall, Matt Hall, Annette Simons, Melinda Gordon, Bonnie Ellis, Deeann Hall, Waylon Hall and Craig Hall; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Dolores is also survived by her sister, Waunetta Bartkowiak of Arlington Heights, Ill.; a daughter-in-law, Linda Hall of Midland; by many nieces and nephews; and by favorite cousins, Lon (Mary) Varner of Grand Blanc and Linda (Vernon) Barr of Cameron, Mo.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bob J. Hall on Nov. 5, 1980; by a son, Gary Hall; by brothers, Leonard Martinski and Walter Martinski; and a sister, Virginia Kozuch.
The funeral Liturgy will be celebrated 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 3109 Swede Ave., Midland, MI 48642. Father Rob Howe will celebrate with private Rite of Committal to follow in Midland Cemetery. Dolores' family will receive friends at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Road on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of the Liturgy. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Special Olympics
