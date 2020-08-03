Dolores M. Tessner
Dolores M. (Burns) Tessner, 93, mother, grandma and great-grandma, went to Heaven, Aug. 1, 2020. She died peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born in Oshkosh, Wis., Aug. 18, 1926, the first-born daughter of John and Theresa Burns followed by another sister and four younger brothers.
She grew up in Oshkosh and graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1944 and worked for Kimberly Clark Corporation before her marriage.
She married Richard "Dick" Tessner in 1949 and they celebrated 66 years of marriage before his death in 2016. They moved to Midland in 1953 for Dick's job at The Dow Chemical Co. and to raise their family of five children. She and Dick enjoyed retirement trips to New Mexico, Grand Canyon and often traveled back to their home state of Wisconsin. She loved keeping her vegetable garden and many beautiful flowers at the home that they built in Midland. She was a dedicated homemaker and excellent cook, with many favorite special recipes her family enjoyed. She knew the old-school art of home canning, freezing and sewing. She was an avid gardener, planting many beautiful roses. She was a devoted wife and mother to her family.
She and her surviving brother, Gene (Joyce) Burns were die-hard Green Bay Packer fans and enjoyed many football games as a very favorite pastime over the years. She is also survived by a beloved sister-in-law, Betty Burns, also of Wisconsin.
Her sister, Lorraine; and brothers, Donald (Virginia), Jerry and Kenny are deceased. She had many favorite uncles, aunts and cousins, as well as her beloved parents-in-laws, Segmond and Clara Tessner; and sister-in-law, Mary (Tessner) and Frank Menzel, also deceased.
She loved her time on earth with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her children are Paul (deceased); her daughter-in-law, Phyllis Tessner; daughters, Susan (Tom) Zajac, Nancy Beehr, Janet (Kevin) Miller, Judy (Jim) Plowdrey; grandchildren, Eric Tessner, twins Carl (Karmen) and Dan (Jamie) Beehr, Michael, Stephen and Erika Zajac, Jordan (Sarah) Miller, Alaina Plowdrey and Grant (Morgan Nicole) Plowdrey; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Jasper and Victoria Beehr; also, several very much-loved nieces, nephews and their families. She was very much loved and will be dearly missed by all.
Dolores' family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Bickford Assisted Living of Midland for the loving care of our mom during her stay. A Christian Mass of celebration will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Midland with Fr. Rob Howe officiating. Dolores' family will receive friends at 12 p.m. at the church until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, it was Dolores' request for memorials to be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
