Don Leroy Potter
Don Leroy Potter, 85, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at McLaren Central Michigan.
Cremation will take place. There are no services scheduled at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made on behalf of Don to Alzheimer's and Dementia research.
Don was born July 28, 1934, in St. Louis, the son of Jay and Olive (Downing) Potter. Don and Deloris were married Feb. 26, 1954 in Mount Pleasant. Deloris preceded him in death on May 4, 2020. He served in the U.S. Army from 1957-1959. Don was a district manager for Giant Supermarkets in Mount Pleasant and Midland for 40 years. He enjoyed working on cars, woodworking and being surrounded by his family.
Don is survived by his children, Robert (Shelly) Potter of Mount Pleasant, Mark (Janean) Potter of Northville, Susan (Allen) Wallace of Meredith; grandchildren, Heather Potter of Battle Creek, Joshua Kowalkowski and Annabelle Kowalkowski, both of Northville; sister, Sharon Ruby of St. Johns; sisters-in-law, Barbara Roethlisberger and Jane (Bruce) Roethlisberger, both of Shepherd.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; wife; sister, Lorna Sebring; and brother-in-law, Robert Roethlisberger.
To view Don's obituary online and send a condolence to the family, visit www.clarkfuneralchapel.com