Midland, Michigan



~ May God grant him entrance into the land of light and joy.



Donald Burt Kearney, of Midland, passed away March 2, 2019. As a cherished father, he instilled in his family the principles of wisdom, knowledge, self-esteem, generosity, encouragement, integrity, confidence, and compassion with kindness.



Donald was born in Tallulah, La., Oct. 9, 1924, and grew up in Arlington, Va. In high school, he was a cheerleader, played saxophone and clarinet in the school's swing band, and met Avis Mae Shaffer; they married Feb. 9, 1945. Donald earned his maste's degree in chemical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute (now Virginia Tech) and served in the



In January 1954, Donald accepted a position with The Dow Chemical Co., so Don and Ava, with their young family, moved to Midland. In 1963, Donald co-designed and built his new home with an architect who had studied with Alden Dow, who himself had been a student of Frank Lloyd Wright.



He enjoyed pheasant and deer hunting with lifelong friends, snow-skiing, fishing, and sailing, family trips included taking a big vacation driving out west in 1962, and traveling to the New York World's Fair in 1965.



Don was always immersed with his family's activities of water-skiing and camping throughout Michigan, leader for the MYF at the First United Methodist Church, Little League manager/coach, Cub Scout troop den guide and host of our annual backyard Neighborhood Kearney Corn-roast and an equine enthusiast. Donald also supported all four of his children to be involved in their learning and love of music and the arts.



During Donald's tenure for almost 40 years with Dow Chemical he accepted the opportunity to transfer with Dow's new Sydney offices allowing him to lead the new Global Dow Headquarters of Engineer/Marketing Development-Sydney; moving in 1969 to Sydney, Australia with his family for three years, then moving back to Midland. Donald received mention for his work with Dow in both Midland and Sydney, included in Dow's hardback retrospective, "Salt of the Earth."



After Donald retired in 1990 he continued to play golf and tennis, traveling to visit family throughout the country and with enthusiasm, he attended several Naval reunions in Norfolk, Va.



Donald is the treasured father of four children, all graduates of Midland public high schools, Kenneth A. Kearney, Steven E. Kearney (deceased), Linda Y. Kearney and Donna Bea Kearney. Donald will be fondly remembered by his beloved 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; Don's legacy of his personal character and work ethic lives on in the hearts of all who knew him.



