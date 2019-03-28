Donald Burt Kearney lived an amazing life of 94 years. He was an incredible man, father, spouse, grandfather, brother, son, World War II veteran and friend. He was devoted to his family, passionate about learning, traveling, business and engineering. Don passed away in Palm Desert, Calif., March 2, 2019. Don worked 38 wonderful years with The Dow Chemical Co.
He was survived by Alice Tomlinson, his beloved companion of 30 years; his son, Ken and his children Kendra, Alexandra and Deardra; daughters of son Steve (deceased) Angela Kearney and her children Mary, Michael and Max; and Wendy Westwood and her children, Evelyn, Robert and Logan; daughter Linda and her children Mark, Megan and Lisa (deceased), and daughter Donna and her children Tony, Andrea and Regina.