Donald E. Mashue, 78, of Midland, died Monday, May 13, 2019 at MidMichigan Medical Center. He was born Sept. 21, 1940 in Midland, son of the late Donald L. "Doc" and Rosa (Priest) Mashue. A graduate of Midland High School, Donald worked for McKay Press for 25 years before opening Mashue Printing, a business he owned and operated for 25 years. On Sept. 1, 1961 he married the former Connie Babcock in Midland.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Donald H. (Tonya) Mashue of Grand Rapids, Cozette E. Mashue and Jean M. Mashue all of Midland; by grafted children, Sherry L. (Jim) Knarr, Michelle J. (Mike) Miller, Holly A. (Mike) Britton, and Diana (Aaron) Shepherd; four grandchildren, Cherry Mashue, Katie (Mike) Presley, Haley (Braylyn) Mashue, Donald "Jamie" Mashue; seven grafted grandchildren and three great-granddaughters. Surviving brothers and sisters are Karen R. (Larry) Sherwood and David L. Mashue all of Midland, Daniel E. Mashue (Kathy) of South Carolina and Anita L. (Charles) Frey of Wisconsin. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Sharon Mashue; and a grafted daughter, Stephanie K. Thompson.



Funeral services for Donald will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019 at Floyd Church of God with Pastor Steve Gulick officiating. Interment will follow in Midland Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Donald's family will receive friends on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St. and at the church Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until time of the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Floyd Church of God or Gideon's International.