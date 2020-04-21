Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald E. Sibbald. View Sign Service Information Smith-Miner Funeral Home 2700 W Wackerly St Midland , MI 48640 (989)-832-8844 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald E. Sibbald

Donald E. Sibbald passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

He was born on October 24, 1936, in Cadillac, Michigan to Harvey and Fern (Jarrett) Sibbald.He spent much of his youth in the Kalamazoo area. He enlisted in the Navy at 17 and served on the U.S.S. Wasp. He also spent time in Korea and Japan.

He worked at many jobs, but retired from Consumers Power as a Senior Construction Advisor in 1991 after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Sanford Community of Christ and also served as a Deacon for them.

Don married Patricia Syckle Parker on August 30, 1975. They enjoyed traveling in their RV, vacations to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean, all across the U.S., and especially the U.P. of Michigan. They built a cottage at Lake James in Prudenville, Michigan and had many good times there with family and friends.

He could build or fix anything and passed these skills on to his son, Brian. He passed his love of the outdoors and hunting along to his daughter, Donna. He enjoyed fishing, training and showing horses, wood carving, geocaching, and yearly vacation and mushroom hunting with Nancy and Tom. He loved his pets and will be missed by Cash and Marcus.

Don is survived by his wife, Patricia, son Brian (Sue) Sibbald, and daughter Donna Sibbald; and by Pat's mother and father, Leon & Fran Syckle, sisters-in-law Joanna (John) Kernstock, and Nancy (Tom) Gergory. Grandchildren Danica and Jason Kunkle, Shad and Sharon Sibbald,

Shawn and Nikkie Morgan, and Brooke Starr. Great grandchildren Jaden Kunkle, Zethos and Makayla Sibbald, Callie and McKenna Morgan, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many dear friends.

He was preceeded in death by his parents, and sisters Barb Dieckman, Jean Santman, Marianne Servais, and brother-in-law, Lee David Syckle.

Due to the Covid virus there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be planned for September at Great Lakes National Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Walk to End Alzheimer's (Team: Doing it for Don) or Midland Humane Society.

Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sibbald family; to share a special memory please visit





Donald E. SibbaldDonald E. Sibbald passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease.He was born on October 24, 1936, in Cadillac, Michigan to Harvey and Fern (Jarrett) Sibbald.He spent much of his youth in the Kalamazoo area. He enlisted in the Navy at 17 and served on the U.S.S. Wasp. He also spent time in Korea and Japan.He worked at many jobs, but retired from Consumers Power as a Senior Construction Advisor in 1991 after 20 years of service. He was a member of the Sanford Community of Christ and also served as a Deacon for them.Don married Patricia Syckle Parker on August 30, 1975. They enjoyed traveling in their RV, vacations to Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean, all across the U.S., and especially the U.P. of Michigan. They built a cottage at Lake James in Prudenville, Michigan and had many good times there with family and friends.He could build or fix anything and passed these skills on to his son, Brian. He passed his love of the outdoors and hunting along to his daughter, Donna. He enjoyed fishing, training and showing horses, wood carving, geocaching, and yearly vacation and mushroom hunting with Nancy and Tom. He loved his pets and will be missed by Cash and Marcus.Don is survived by his wife, Patricia, son Brian (Sue) Sibbald, and daughter Donna Sibbald; and by Pat's mother and father, Leon & Fran Syckle, sisters-in-law Joanna (John) Kernstock, and Nancy (Tom) Gergory. Grandchildren Danica and Jason Kunkle, Shad and Sharon Sibbald,Shawn and Nikkie Morgan, and Brooke Starr. Great grandchildren Jaden Kunkle, Zethos and Makayla Sibbald, Callie and McKenna Morgan, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by many dear friends.He was preceeded in death by his parents, and sisters Barb Dieckman, Jean Santman, Marianne Servais, and brother-in-law, Lee David Syckle.Due to the Covid virus there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be planned for September at Great Lakes National Cemetery.Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Walk to End Alzheimer's (Team: Doing it for Don) or Midland Humane Society.Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Sibbald family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com Published in Midland Daily News on Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close