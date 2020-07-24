Donald Earl Johnson

Don's work is finished and he's passed on to his new home.

Donald Earl Johnson passed away on July 23, 2020 at his home. He was born July 18, 1930 in Midland County to the late Wells & Cecille (Allison) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his four siblings: Bernard (Helen), Ray, Neil and Richard Johnson, whose wives, Janet and Jane survive them, two grandchildren, Joel Gransden and Christine Johnson who are waiting to greet Grandpa.

Don graduated from Coleman High School in 1948 where he played basketball, Football and baseball. After high school, he served in the Navy for four years during the Korean War as a radioman on a flight crew. He married his best friend and soul mate, Marlene M. Morley on January 23, 1952. They had four great kids: Lou Ann (Jim) Ranck, Brenda (John) Bortulin, Bob (Lisa) Johnson and Dean (Lori) Johnson. Don and Marlene's children gave them many children and grandchildren whom they loved very much. Don enjoyed going to the kid's school activities.

Don was an innovator. He was always looking for something new and different to do. He was proud of his Little League Team that he coached. Don enjoyed fly fishing in the rivers and streams of his beloved Michigan. He enjoyed small game hunting; deer hunting required too much patience. He liked picking mushrooms and wild asparagus.

Don enjoyed working. He was left with issues from an accident that forced him to retire at the ripe old age of 80! Don was a member of the Faith United Methodist Church in Coleman. If anyone wishes to remember Don with a memorial, please consider the church. His goals in life were to protect, provide for and love his family. He was a caring guardian for his brother Ray.

Don knew no strangers. He spoke to, liked, hugged and teased everyone.

Thank you, Husband, Dad and Grandpa for everything you've given and taught us. We will miss you.

There will be no service due to the COVID outbreak. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the O'Laughlin Funeral Home, Inc. in Coleman.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store