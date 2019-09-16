Donald F. Christensen, 93, of Midland, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. Don was born in Bay County on Oct. 3, 1925 to Floyd and Della Christensen. He grew up on his parents' farm and graduated with honors from Midland High School, class of 1943. That same year he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps cadet training program and received his commission as an Aviation Navigator at Hondo Air Force Base, TX. Don served his country during World War II in the Eastern Flying Training Command.



While still in the service, he married Alice May Bailey of Midland when stationed at Carlsbad Airforce Base in Carlsbad, NM. Upon discharge, the couple moved to Ann Arbor, where Don received his B.S. degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Michigan. He completed 33 years of employment with Dow Corning Corporation. While at Dow Corning Don worked on the development of new silicone products and was active in two international organizations, the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers and the American Society for Testing Materials. His career took him to many points across the United States, and as far away as Australia and Japan.



Don was blessed by four beloved children with his first wife (Alice): They include sons Donald, Jr. (Kelli) of Bridgewater, NJ and Tim (Walter Ochinko) of Washington, D.C., plus two deceased daughters, Martha Christensen (Edward Rom) and Diane (Richard) Baker. He will be remembered by his grandchildren Ashley Baker of Midland, Amanda (Jonathan) Jarman of Ann Arbor, Jennifer Christensen of The Dalles, OR, Captain Emma (Matthew) Schiller (U.S. Army, Ft; Leavenworth, KS) and siblings Ethan & Alden Christensen of Bridgewater, NJ. He is also survived by five great grandchildren, siblings Paige and Brady Lukowski of Midland, siblings Marla and Naomi Jarman of Ann Arbor, and Hudson Schiller of Fort Leavenworth, KS. Finally, Don is survived by 3 step grandchildren, Elysha (Ben) Rom-Povolo Davila, James (Nancy) Baker, Jennifer (Jeff) Berryhill, plus 5 step great grandchildren, siblings Emily (Andrew) Vavere and Andrew Baker, siblings Wilson and Jace Berryhill, and Milo Davila. Don's first wife Alice passed away in 2003 after a long illness.



Don married his second wife, Patricia Ann Roberts, and was able to spend 15 happy years with her before she passed away in November 2017.



Don had only one hobby during his life: Amateur (Shortwave) Radio. He was granted his first FCC license in 1941 with the call sign W8WOJ and later received an honorary call designation of NU8U. Over the years he made two-way radio contact with every country and almost every island in the world. His contacts included such notables as actor Arthur Godfrey, country singer Ronnie Milsap, King Hussein of Jordan, guitarist Chet Atkins and U.S. Senator Barry Goldwater. During times of global weather crisis Don often helped local families establish contact with loved ones around the world when other modes of communication were silenced.



Visitors will be welcomed at Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler Street from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17. Additional visitation is scheduled at 10 a.m. on Wednesday Sept. 18 followed immediately by the funeral at 11 a.m., both at First United Methodist Church on Main Street in Midland. Interment will be in Midland Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to The Midland American Legion Berryhill Post #165 or The Midland Radio Club (989-486-3771).