Donald Geirk Yopp died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Feb. 14, 2019. For a man who loved a great nap, he finally found the perfect one. He married the late Mary Louise Daniels on April 12, 1980 in Brunswick, Ohio.
He is survived by his five sons and daughters-in-law, Eric and Diane Andrews, Jason and Carrie Yopp, Justin and Cindy Yopp, Nathan and Ashley Yopp, Logan Yopp; his daughter, Laura Grotenhuis; his five granddaughters, Chloe Addison, Elliot Reeves, Harlow Reeves, Ava Lillie, Nora Kathleen; and his grandsons, Corwin Roger and Joshua Caleb.
Don was born Aug. 3, 1942, in Paducah, Ky. to Edward Andrew and Lucille Evelyn (LaVeau) Yopp. He was an engineer at heart, precise and exacting. This was prominently on display when building and remodeling his home and the foundation for how he coached his son's soccer teams at various competitive levels. He was also passionate, especially about antique furniture and University of Kentucky basketball. Those who knew Don will certainly remember this about him.
Visitation will be held at Ware-Smith
-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 W. Wheeler St., on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The – or Alzheimer's Research Foundation https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/