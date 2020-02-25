Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Graham. View Sign Service Information Auburn Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 312 W. Midland Rd Auburn , MI 48611 (989)-662-4711 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Graham

Donald D. Graham, 93, of Auburn, passed away at home, Feb. 24, 2020. He was born Jan. 27, 1927 to Charles and Elizabeth (Daugherty) Graham of Midland. He was drafted into the Army in 1945 and was stationed in Panama until he was discharged in 1946. On Nov. 4, 1950, he married Gladys Mrozinski at Saint Anthony Church, Fisherville. They resided in Fisherville all their lives. Donald worked for The Dow Chemical Co. for 38 years in the service station as a driver. He purchased his dad's farm in the early 1960s, continuing the third-generation tradition. After retiring, he was always on the go, traveling south and west for the winter, searching for treasures at auction sales, and camping. He expressed his artistic side by creating "yard birds" (which included more than just birds), "tinmen" (and ladies!), and "ladybugs," which grace many homes and gardens in Auburn. No matter where he was going or what he was doing, it was impossible for him not to get talking with someone he knew.

Donald was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 414 in Bay City, United Steelworkers, Local 12075, the St. Joseph Society, Columbian Club in Fisherville, and St. Gabriel Parish in Auburn.

Donald is survived by three children, Dennis, Ronald, and LuAnn (David) LeVasseur; two granddaughters, Lisa (fiancé Mark Heyduk) and Ashley (Tyler) Kring, whom he dearly loved and enjoyed; two sisters, Betty Morrison and Shirley (Wilbur Dean) Siebert; three sisters-in-law, Virginia Graham, Jean Graham and Mary Lou (James) Jean; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents; three brothers, Wallace Graham, Robert Graham and Jack (Marilyn) Graham; two brothers-in-law, Robert Morrison and Harold Mrozinski; and three sisters-in-law, Lorraine (Paul) Kaczynski, Maxine (John) Roberge and Romaine (Eugene) Madaj.

A funeral Liturgy will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at St. Gabriel Parish-West Campus (formerly St. Anthony), 1492 Midland Road, in Auburn with the Rev. Thomas E. Sutton officiating, with the burial following at St. Anthony Cemetery. Donald will lie in state at the church on Friday from 9 a.m. until the Mass. Donald's family will receive friends at the Auburn Chapel of the Cunningham-Taylor Funeral Homes, Inc. from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday members of K of C 414 will have a Bible presentation at 6:45 p.m. followed by a vigil service at 7 p.m. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to Auburn Area Catholic School or to the campus ministry fund at St. Thomas More Catholic Student Parish in Kalamazoo where his granddaughter Lisa works.









