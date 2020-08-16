Donald Kenneth Ervick Sr.Donald Kenneth Ervick, Sr. 89 of Midland, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020 at MidMichigan Medical Center and is now sleeping in Jesus. He was born to the late Anton and Helen (DeMarchi) Ervick on October 9, 1930 in Chicago, IL. Although he was born in Chicago he spent much of his youth in Michigan living with his grandparents on their farm in Covert. After graduation from high school he returned to Chicago and worked as a warranty clerk in an auto dealership. Don was drafted into the United States Army in 1951 and served 18 months at Big Delta, Alaska in a ski trooper company as supply clerk. There he and Joyce Alma Wines (his high school sweetheart) were married in May of 1952. Upon release from the Army, Don was employed by The Dow Chemical Company at their Field Research Station in South Haven as a clerk typist. In 1957 this station was closed and he was transferred to Midland. In 1960 he joined the Residue Research Group and was promoted to office manager. After 37 years he retired in 1990 as a Program Coordinator. Shortly after his retirement he worked two years at Omnitech International as a technical writer. Don managed in the Fraternal Little League and Babe Ruth League for several years and loved to watch the young boys as they developed their skills and their love for the game. He also enjoyed camping, photography, fishing, travel, and visiting family. Don loved cars and enjoyed many during his life beginning with a 1926 Model T Ford when he was a teenager. He also was an avid collector of die cast models of cars popular during the 20's and 50's. Don was a member of the Midland Seventh-day Adventist Church for most of his Christian life serving as times as Head Deacon, Elder, Clerk, etc.He is survived by his wife Joyce and three sons, Clifford (Danon) Ervick of Munising, Todd Ervick of Lowell, and Donald Jr. (Marie) Ervick of Midland; grandchildren Caleb (Marcy) Ervick, Clifford Ervick, Jacob Ervick, Tomo Ervick; eight great grandchildren Abby, Zoe, Riley, Nicholas, Molly, Clifford III, Hinata, Yohan; his sister Gjeretina (Richard) Miller of Antioch, IL, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother Anthony (Catherine) Ervick of Mokena, IL.Funeral services will take place following COVID precautions at 1 p.m., Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at the Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Chapel, 1200 West Wheeler Street. Burial will take place in Midland Cemetery. Don's family will great friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 12 noon until time of services. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider the Midland Seventh-day Adventist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Ware Smith Woolever Funeral Home.