Donald R. GehringerDonald R. Gehringer, 66, of Auburn, Michigan passed away on November 12th, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Just as he dealt with all his life experiences, Don managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. On his final day, he was surrounded by his loving wife of 48 years, and 2 daughters, who he adored more than anything else in the world.Donald was born the son of the late Harold E. Gehringer Sr. "Ike" and Pauline A. Gehringer on July 15, 1954 and has resided in the Auburn area all his life. Donald graduated in 1972 from Bay City Central High School and went on to work as a machinist and certified welder. He enjoyed helping others, hunting, fishing, golf and spending time with his family & friends.Don is survived by his wife; Deborah K. Gehringer, mother; Pauline A. Gehringer, 2 children; Amy (Kris) Ayler, Melissa (Nick) Dabrowski, 1 granddaughter; Emery Dabrowski, 8 brothers and sisters; Harold "Ike" (Lynn) Gehringer, Jr., Andy (Roxanne) Barrera, John (Joyce) Gehringer, Richard Barrera, Dorthy Alice Cundy, Andrew "Andy" (Linda) Gehringer, Laura Roth, Nancy Lewis, Dawn Lederer, Gloria Harris and many nieces, nephews, and friends.Visitation for Donald will take place Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Ware-Smith-Woolever Funeral Home, 1200 West Wheeler Street. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Zion Lutheran Church 1557 Seidlers Rd, Auburn, MI 48611.