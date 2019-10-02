Donald Robert Beaman, formerly of Michigan and Utah, passed away Sept. 30, 2019 at Parkhurst House in Hood River, Ore. He was born April 2, 1933 and was 86 years of age at the time of his passing.
He was more commonly known as "Bob" or as "Don" to his friends in Michigan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Anderson's Tribute Center (Funerals • Receptions • Cremations) 1401 Belmont Ave., Hood River, Oregon 97031.
Visit www.AndersonsTributeCenter.com
to leave a note of condolence for the family.