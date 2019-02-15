Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Sias High. View Sign





Don was born in Midland, April 20, 1936. He graduated from Midland High School in Midland. As a Greyhound bus driver of 25 years, he brought home many stories to his family of the people he would meet on the road. He was a veteran of the



Don was an intelligent, inquisitive man with an anomalous sense of humor. His laughter and humor was contagious. He was a loving father and nothing was more important to him than his family. He was a talented musician on the piano and guitar, he especially liked a bluesy beat. He enjoyed building furniture, was a gun enthusiast and loved the Upper Peninsula, especially during his favorite time of year, October.



Don moved to St. Paul, Minn. in 1990, where he retired. In 2016 he returned to Michigan to be with his daughters and grandchildren.



He is survived by two loving daughters, Katherine A. Jock (William) and Linda K. Wells (Kevin); three beloved grandchildren, Zachary D. Jock, Michael J. Crippen, and Jaron D. Jock.



Don was preceded in death by father, Dr. Charles V. High II; mother, Mary Eleanor High; a sister Mary Eleanor (Gigi) High; and two brothers, Charles (Chuck) V. High III and Robert (Bob) High.



A celebration of life will be held by the family with music and fun, just the way Don would have liked it! Family and friends will be notified.



