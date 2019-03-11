Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Stalter. View Sign

Donald G. Stalter, 88, of Mount Pleasant, joined his wife Judy in eternal life on March 9, 2019. Born Nov. 23, 1930 to Gale "Hank" and Orpha (Ayris) Stalter.



Don graduated from Shepherd High School in 1948. He worked on the family farm for a short time before enlisting in the Navy in 1950. Don served on the USS Bonhomme Richard during the Korean Conflict until he was honorably discharged in 1953.



Don married the love of his life Judy Wager in 1954. Don retired from Dow Chemical after 32 years. He also taught refridgeration at Delta for a short time. Don and Judy shared many adventures in life from owning an asparagus farm in Remus, bartending at the Sportsman Bar in Grand Marais, and traveling in their fifth-wheel before settling in Mount Pleasant.



Don enjoyed playing poker, reading, dancing with Judy, hunting, fishing and eccentric hats. Don is survived by his children Jann (Jack) Wood of Farwell, Kent (Candy) Stalter of Mount Pleasant and Jennifer (David) Lazarus of Swanton, OH; five grandchildren Andrew (Patty) Wood, Adam (Megan) Wood, Jesy (Rick) Bielicki, Tyler Stalter, and Paden (Jay) Stalter; nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Don is preceded in death by his wife Judy, parents Hank and Orpha Stalter, and his brother Ken.



A celebration of life and love will take place at noon on March 30, 2019 for both Don and Judy at the Maple Room in Shepherd. In lieu of flowers, please donate to MidMichigan Hospice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral



Home of Shepherd.

Funeral Home Berry Funeral Home

106 W. Wright Ave

Shepherd , MI 48883

989-567-4511 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Midland Daily News on Mar. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close