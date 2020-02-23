Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Yarrington. View Sign Service Information Walsh Funeral Home Inc 143 Lake St Roscommon , MI 48653 (989)-275-3600 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Yarrington

Donald M. Yarrington, 94, of Roscommon, MI and formerly of Midland, MI died on Feb. 20, 2020, at home. Don was born July 7, 1925 in Marion, Ohio to Max Yarrington and Olive May (Shipley) Yarrington.

Don enjoyed the outdoors, walking with friends and feeding the animals around his house (they soon relied on his feeding them 2 – 3 times a day & would watch for when he was coming with his coffee can of "goods". He participated for years in the annual bird count.

He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Midland and since moving to Roscommon in the early 70's renewed his faith with many new friends & acquaintances at First Congregational Church.

During his career Don worked for Dow Chemical Co. in Midland. After retiring from Dow, Don moved his family to Roscommon where he began a career with the DNR for 22 years, also retiring from there at age 70.

Don will be greatly missed by family & friends and is survived by his children, Gail (Yarrington) Johnson of Lee's Summit, Missouri; Rick Yarrington of Portage, Michigan; Pat Yarrington (Tom) Mahood of Mattawan, Michigan; Dave (Pam) Yarrington of Gaylord, Michigan and Beth Yarrington (Carl) VonHinken of Midland, Michigan as well as 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Don was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Norah Catherine (Supinger) Yarrington Freer; his father, mother & stepmother, Mae (Dunlap) Yarrington, sister Roberta (Yarrington) Quay and stepsister Susan (Yarrington) Hardesty.

On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at First Congregational Church, 109 S. Main St., Roscommon, MI 48653 visitation will be from 10:00 AM, prior to the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Brad Williams presiding. A luncheon at the Church will follow. Private interment will follow at a later date.

Per Don's wishes and at the family's request; in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Don's name to: First Congregational Church, Roscommon (food pantry); the Roscommon County Commission on Aging; or to a local humane society.

Arrangements for Don have been entrusted to Wagner and Walsh Funeral Directors, Roscommon, Michigan.

