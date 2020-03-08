Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Clark. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Clark

Donna Maxine Clark, 82, of Coleman, passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at her home under the care of hospice.

A memorial service for Donna will be held at Beaverton Baptist Church on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Alan Rydman officiating. A luncheon will follow in the church fellowship hall. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's.

Donna was born Oct. 15, 1937, in Farwell, the daughter of Avery and Lydia (Reynolds) Barber. She married Nelson Clark on May 31, 1956, in Clare. She attended Beaverton Baptist Church where she was active in the music ministry. In addition to singing, she enjoyed sewing, baking, playing piano and the accordion, bird watching and gardening. Donna worked as a certified nursing assistant for several years at Clare Nursing Home, then in home health care and then once she retired from the workforce, cared for friends and family. Donna was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Donna is survived by her husband of 63 years, Nelson; children, Gary (Connie) Clark of Coleman, Mark (Laurie) Clark of Coleman, Bruce (Dawn) Clark of Coleman, and Leane (Aaron) Strouse of Clare; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Ernie (Joslyn) Barber of Florida, Elton Barber of Pontiac, Dewey (Vicky) Barber of Houghton Lake and Bruce (Marylee) Barber of Central Lake; sisters, Aletha June (Donald) Wallace of Clare, Verna Green of Farwell, Wanda (Gene) West of Beaverton and Marcia (Curt) Wagner of Arizona; sister-in-law, Lonna Barber of Clare; and many nieces and nephews. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Don, Gerald, Ellis, Arlo and Larry Barber; and sisters, Helen and Stella.

