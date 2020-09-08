Donna DeVinneyDonna Blanche (Stutesman) DeVinney died peacefully, September 5, 2020, in Chelsea, Michigan. She was born October 13, 1931, to Alice Elizabeth (Hostetler) and Emerson Absalom Stutesman and married the love of her life, Robert Hilderley DeVinney, whom she met at Albion College, on June 13, 1953. They had 47 loving and adventurous years together before he died of a terrible cancer in 2000. Together they raised four children: Timothy John, Robin Kay, Loren Mark (Victoria), and Karen Jill (David Holdeman). The family lived in Bay City and Midland, Michigan, before she moved to Chelsea Retirement Community in 2017.Donna was the backbone of numerous service and church-related organizations throughout her productive life. A longtime member of the League of Women Voters, including terms as president, she served on the ordination board of the Detroit Conference of the United Methodist Church, and many other church committees at the First United Methodist Church in Midland. She was always engaged in her community, defined both locally and globally, and went on many building missionary trips overseas with Bob. She also travelled widely to every continent except Antarctica and every U.S. state except Hawaii. In her later years Donna joined PEO and enjoyed the fellowship it provided. Her car's bumper sticker read, "The world is run by those who show up," and she truly lived that motto.Outside her contributions to a more just and fair society, Donna enjoyed playing duplicate bridge, and we're grateful she was able to continue playing on her computer during the virus lockdown. She also immensely enjoyed her six grandchildren — Joslyn and Nicholas DeVinney; Ben (Nica) and Katie Richardson (who called her "Grandma Muffin"); and Sam and Sarah Holdeman. She was delighted to have been able to take each grandchild on a special trip: Joslyn (London), Nicholas (Alaska), Benjamin (Rhine River cruise), Kathryn (Italy), Sam (Machu Picchu and the Galapagos) and Sarah (Volga River cruise).In addition, she is survived by sister, Rebecca; and two brothers, Roger and Norman; and her sister-in-law, Marion; as well as many nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank the staff at Chelsea Retirement Community who provided loving care to Donna in her last days. To honor her memory, donations may be made to UMCOR (United Methodist Committee on Relief) and by being sure to VOTE!Details on her service and to leave condolences can be found at: