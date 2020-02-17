Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna J. Samborn. View Sign Service Information Auburn Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 312 W. Midland Rd Auburn , MI 48611 (989)-662-4711 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Auburn Chapel-Cunningham-Taylor F.H.'s Inc. 312 W. Midland Rd Auburn , MI 48611 View Map Service 11:00 AM Auburn United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Donna J. Samborn

On Feb. 14, 2020, Donna J. Samborn died at home at Plainview Assisted Living in Auburn with her husband and family by her side. She was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Isabella County to Jennie I. and Robert Gardner. She grew up with siblings Joyce (Bud) Hendershot and Dawn (Tom) Young. Her future husband, Wesley Samborn returned from World War II, and they married Aug. 3, 1947. They moved to Auburn where Wes co-owned F&L Lumber Company. They had five children: Janet (Bud) Stevens, Linda Samborn, Debra (Roger) Plessner, Steven (Diana) Samborn, and Cynthia (Peter) Brandt. All survive her, as do a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna worked as a secretary in several positions, was an active member of Auburn United Methodist Church, cared for her parents when they were older and continued as the caring "matriarch" of her family (all would agree). She is remembered as enjoying playing cards and dice with Wes and family and friends, keeping her journal, reading countless books, and eagerly participating in conversations with family and friends in person, by phone, mail and email.

Visitation will be at Auburn Chapel of the Cunningham-Taylor Funeral Homes, Inc. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. and before the service at Auburn United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Plainview Assisted Living for their care and many kindnesses to Donna. Memorials may be directed to Auburn United Methodist Church or to Plainview Senior Neighborhood.





Donna J. SambornOn Feb. 14, 2020, Donna J. Samborn died at home at Plainview Assisted Living in Auburn with her husband and family by her side. She was born Aug. 10, 1926, in Isabella County to Jennie I. and Robert Gardner. She grew up with siblings Joyce (Bud) Hendershot and Dawn (Tom) Young. Her future husband, Wesley Samborn returned from World War II, and they married Aug. 3, 1947. They moved to Auburn where Wes co-owned F&L Lumber Company. They had five children: Janet (Bud) Stevens, Linda Samborn, Debra (Roger) Plessner, Steven (Diana) Samborn, and Cynthia (Peter) Brandt. All survive her, as do a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna worked as a secretary in several positions, was an active member of Auburn United Methodist Church, cared for her parents when they were older and continued as the caring "matriarch" of her family (all would agree). She is remembered as enjoying playing cards and dice with Wes and family and friends, keeping her journal, reading countless books, and eagerly participating in conversations with family and friends in person, by phone, mail and email.Visitation will be at Auburn Chapel of the Cunningham-Taylor Funeral Homes, Inc. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. and before the service at Auburn United Methodist Church at 11 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. The family wishes to thank all the staff at Plainview Assisted Living for their care and many kindnesses to Donna. Memorials may be directed to Auburn United Methodist Church or to Plainview Senior Neighborhood. Published in Midland Daily News on Feb. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Midland Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close